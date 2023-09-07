Hike Farmers' Cash Transfer: Ashok Gulati

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Cash transfers to landholding farming families under the PM Kisan scheme should be raised from ₹6,000 per year at present to ₹10,000, noted agricultural economist Dr Ashok Gulati has recommended in ongoing deliberations with the government, saying measures to check food inflation have come at the cost of farmers' earnings.
MENAFN07092023007365015876ID1107030839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.