What To Expect From The G20 Leaders' Summit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "What's the importance of the summit?The leaders' summit is a high point in India's rotating presidency of the G20. The stage has been set for the summit by multiple rounds of meetings of officials, finance ministers and central bank governors. While there has been progress on a host of issues, geopolitical divisions have made joint statements elusive. India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had earlier said that the G20 is an economic body and that India would foon developmental issues. This makes stitching together a joint declaration critical for India given the credibility it can give to the country's role on the world stage.
MENAFN07092023007365015876ID1107030837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.