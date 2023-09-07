'Blanket Crypto Ban Hard To Implement'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A blanket ban on crypto assets may be hard to pull off, and nations must instead apply rules on money laundering and terror finance to these assets and service providers, an influential policy paper said, while noting that increased adoption of these assets could undermine monetary policy transmission.
