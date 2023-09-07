Bone Cement & Glue Market Rising At 6.2% Cagr As Aging Population Spurs Orthopedic Procedures X Herald

Bone glue and cement can be used to repair and connect together broken or shattered bones. These devices obstruct and close the opening between the prosthetic joints and the bone. These remedies, which are available in liquid or powder form, are used to mend fractured bones and hasten their healing.

The Bone Cement & Glue market is experiencing remarkable growth, propelled by an aging population that increasingly requires orthopedic procedures. As people around the world live longer and remain active, the demand for bone cement and glue products has surged, underlining their critical role in orthopedic surgeries. This trend not only highlights the market's current expansion but also points to a promising future driven by the healthcare needs of an aging demographic.

The Aging Population's Impact

One of the most significant contributors to the growth of the Bone Cement & Glue market is the demographic shift towards an older population. As people age, the likelihood of developing musculoskeletal issues, such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and joint degeneration, increases substantially. Consequently, orthopedic surgeries become a necessity for many seniors, leading to a surge in the demand for bone cement and glue.

Orthopedic Procedures and Bone Cement

Bone cement and glue play a crucial role in orthopedic surgeries, especially in joint replacement procedures like hip and knee replacements. These products serve as the adhesive that secures prosthetic components to the patient's existing bone. They provide stability and support, allowing individuals to regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

Market Growth Factors

Several factors contribute to the ongoing expansion of the Bone Cement & Glue market:

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the bone cement & glue market, companies are strategically employing varitactics, including the introduction of new products, obtaining regulatory approvals, and expanding their business reach.

For example:



In 2021, Arthrex, Inc. and Celularity, Inc. entered into a distribution agreement with the objective of marketing and commercializing Celularity's placenta-derived biomaterial products specifically designed for orthopedic and sports medicine applications in the United States. Under the terms of this agreement, Celularity retained responsibility for product manufacturing and supply, while granting Arthrex exclusive commercial distribution rights for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. This collaboration exemplifies the dynamic nature of the market, characterized by strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing product portfolios and market reach.

Key Market Players



Exactech, Inc.

Teknimed

Arthrex, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DJO Global, Inc.

HeraMedical LLC

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

DePuy Synthes

Trimph Pty Ltd Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The outlook for the Bone Cement & Glue market remains highly promising. The aging population trend is expected to persist, driving the demand for orthopedic procedures, which, in turn, will sustain the need for these essential products. Moreover, ongoing research and innovation in materials and application methods are likely to result in even more advanced bone cement and glue solutions, further expanding their market presence.

The Bone Cement & Glue market's impressive growth is a direct response to the healthcare needs of an aging population. As people continue to lead active lives well into their later years, the demand for orthopedic surgeries and the products that enable them will remain robust. This market expansion not only underscores the importance of these materials in modern medicine but also highlights the industry's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and improving the quality of life for millions of individuals worldwide.

