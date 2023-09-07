Volume Of Cargo Transported Along Middle Corridor Through Kazakhstan Grows

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The volume of
cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, through
Kazakhstan increased by 86 percent, compared to the same period of
2022, and amounted to 1.6 million tons, Trend reports.
Data from Kazakhstan Railways shows that export from Kazakhstan
amounted to 1.2 million tons, which is 2.5 times more
year-on-year.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his address to
the people on September 1 that traffic volume along the Middle
Corridor can be increased five times in the medium term. According
to him, to do this, we need to join forces with partner countries -
China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye
Middle Corridor, is a multilateral institutional development
linking the containerized rail freight transport networks of the
People's Republic of China (PRC) and the European Union through the
economies of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern
Europe. The multilateral, multimodal transport institution links
Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with rail systems in the PRC,
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.
Middle Corridor serves to increase freight traffic from China to
Türkiye, as well as to the European countries and in the reverse
direction.
The block train running along this corridor delivers cargo from
China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days. This is one of the
main advantages of the transport corridor.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107030778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.