Volume Of Cargo Transported Along Middle Corridor Through Kazakhstan Grows

Data from Kazakhstan Railways shows that export from Kazakhstan amounted to 1.2 million tons, which is 2.5 times more year-on-year.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his address to the people on September 1 that traffic volume along the Middle Corridor can be increased five times in the medium term. According to him, to do this, we need to join forces with partner countries - China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye

Middle Corridor, is a multilateral institutional development linking the containerized rail freight transport networks of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the European Union through the economies of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. The multilateral, multimodal transport institution links Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with rail systems in the PRC, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

Middle Corridor serves to increase freight traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to the European countries and in the reverse direction.

The block train running along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days. This is one of the main advantages of the transport corridor.