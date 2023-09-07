Digital Sedation Headset Market To Reach Double-Digit Cagr By 2032 | Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Digital Sedation Headset Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Type (Tethered VR Headsets, Standalone VR headsets), By Application (Conventional Open Surgery, Minimally-Invasive Surgery, Dental Surgery, Others), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research , the digital sedation headset market is anticipated to witness healthy growth in the forecast period. Digital sedation is a modern approach for inducing therapy to patients and is used as an alternative to pharmacological methods. Besides, the growing popularity of digital sedation is one of the eminent factors in its demand. The digital sedation headset market growth is anticipated to be high due to numerresearch and developments in sedation delivery modes. Besides, the growing hospitalization rate arising from accidents and emergency cases has shaped the market trends. Patients find digital sedation to be much alleviating during emergency procedures. Also, medical research supports using digital techniques for patients to reduce the severity of adverse events during emergencies. Request Sample Report: Digital Sedation Headset Market Report Highlights: The global digital sedation headset market growth is anticipated to witness a double-digit CAGR by 2032. The digital sedation headsets offer patients a personalized and engaging experience, enhancing treatment options for patients. By type, VR headsets are projected to dominate throughout the forecast period as these devices create an immersive experience in virtual environments for patients to relax. Dental surgery is the leading segment based on applications where digital sedation enhances patient comfort. North America is the leading market attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure. Some of the prominent players in the digital sedation headset market report include Oncomfort, Medtronic, HypnoVR, Wide Awake VR, Vygon, and OperaVR. Report Snapshot:

Report Title Digital Sedation Headset Market Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations and Forecast, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Type Tethered VR Headsets, Standalone VR headsets By Application Conventional Open Surgery, Minimally-Invasive Surgery, Dental Surgery, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Oncomfort, Medtronic, HypnoVR, Wide Awake VR, Vygon and OperaVR

Segmentation Overview:

The global digital sedation headset market has been segmented by type, application, and region. Virtual reality headsets are projected as leading segments because VR enables a virtual experience that enables patients to cope during treatment procedures. Surgical procedures are positioned as the fast growing segment in the upcoming years owing to the high adoption of modernized sedation techniques.

North America is the leading region for digital sedation owing to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for non-pharmacological sedation methods adopted by healthcare professionals. Moreover, the United States is a dominant market due to digital sedation techniques' popularity in the healthcare industry in the United States. Favorable reimbursement policies benefit the adoption in the U.S. market.

Buy This Research Report:

Key Developments in the Industry:

A study published in 2022 stated that during the COVID-19 peak phases, the use of sedative-hypnotics, neuromuscular blockers, and opioids remained high in hospitalized patients.

In 2020, Oncomfort and Vygon collaborated for commercial partnerships in six European countries. Under this collaboration, the adoption of digital sedation is projected to accelerate among healthcare professionals and patients. Digital sedation is a certified medical device that can be given to patients without any external medication. Besides, it combines hypnotherapy and integrated therapeutic techniques via virtual reality glasses.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Digital Sedation Headset Market Segmentation:

Digital Sedation Headset Market, By Type (2023-2032)



Tethered Standalone

Digital Sedation Headset Market, By Application (2023-2032)



Conventional Open Surgery

Minimally-Invasive Surgery

Dental Surgery Others

Digital Sedation Headset Market, By Region (2023-2032)



North America



U.S. Canada



Europe



U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mex Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa







Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn





Recent Publications:

Metaverse in Gaming Market 2023 to 2032

Connected Packaging Market 2023 to 2032

Private 5G Network Market 2023 to 2032

Last Mile Delivery Insurance Market 2023 to 2032

Generative AI in Logistics Market 2023 to 2032



Farm Equipment Market

SaaS Sales Software Market

Predictive Maintenance Market

AR and VR Market

Industrial Robotics Market

5G IoT market

Accessibility Testing Market Size

Speech Analytics Market Growth

Terminal Management System Market Forecast

Foreign Exchange Software Market

Video Analytics Market Size

Simulation Software Market

Data Center Colocation Market Size

Data Science and ML Platforms Market Growth

Smart Cities Market Forecast

Robotic Process Automation Market

Digital Payment Market

Edge Computing Market

5G Infrastructure Market Chatbot Market Size





Tags DataHorizzon Research Digital Sedation Headset Digital Sedation IT Related Links