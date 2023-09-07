Eleventh Annual Medtechvision Conference To Focus On Driving Health Equity

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedtechWOMEN today announced its eleventh annual MedtechVISION Conference, developed by and for women at the forefront of the medtech industry, will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, Calif. and streaming online.

MedtechVISION 2023 will be centered around the theme of“Driving Health Equity,” featuring experts from across the industry for a day of networking, learning and collaboration. Hafeezah Muhammad, CEO of Backpack Healthcare, will discuss leveraging technology to address critical societal issues as the patient keynote speaker. Jyoti Gupta, Ph. D., President and CEO of Women's Health and X-Ray at GE Healthcare, will be featured in an executive interview moderated by Jill Canada, Vice President of Corporate and Enterprise Sales at Avail Medsystems.

“The industry is at a pivotal moment where innovation is not only transforming patients' lives but also holds the potential to bridge persistent disparities in healthcare access and outcomes,” said Lynette Kozuma, Executive Director of MedtechWOMEN.“We're thrilled to connect industry leaders at MedtechVISION for an eleventh year to spark conversations about and inspire action toward a more equitable world.”

Discussion topics and speakers at this year's conference include:



Women's Health: A Critical Investment in Healthcare



Colby Holtshouse, Head of U.S. Maternal Health Business Unit, Organon – Moderator



Catherine Liao, Chief Strategy Officer, CardieX – Speaker



Mia Keeys, Director of Federal Affairs, Hologic – Speaker



Lauren Opoliner, Vice President of Marketing, May Health – Speaker

Tracy Dooley, MD, Partner, Avestria Ventures – Speaker

Driving Inclusive Design as the New Gold Standard



Kate Stephenson, Ph. D., Founder and Principal, Dyad Engineering – Moderator



Kathryn Zavala, Chief Operating Officer, MedTech Innovator – Speaker



VernePollard, Partner and FDA Practice Leader, McDermott Will & Emery; Founder and Board Member, MedTech Color – Speaker



CL Tian, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Phiex Technologies – Speaker



Leeda Rashid, MD, Physician – Digital Health Center of Excellence, U.S. Food and Drug Administration – Speaker

Niveditha Arumugam, Vice President of Research and Development – Smart Connected Care, Becton, Dickinson and Company – Speaker

Better Healthcare Access = Attractive ROI



DeChane Dorsey, Esq., Executive Director – AdvaMed Accel, AdvaMed – Moderator



Mandi B. Walters, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Hawthorne Effect – Speaker



D.D. Johnice, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Wonder Guild – Speaker



MariFayer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HERhealthEQ; Chief Executive Officer, DeepLook Medical; Partner, Goddess Gaia Ventures – Speaker YJ Oh, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Transcatheter Heart Valves, Edwards Lifesciences – Speaker

MedtechVISION is supported by Platinum sponsors Medtronic and Abbott; Gold sponsor The Mullings Group; Silver sponsors Veranex, Goodwin, Kilpatrick Townsend, Imperative Care, McDermott Will & Emery, iRhythm Technologies, MicroTransponder, Fogarty Innovation, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, and Shockwave Medical; Bronze sponsors FINN Partners, Robins Kaplan LLP, AdvaMed Women's Executive Network, Venable LLP, Alira Health, and Baxter; and In-Kind sponsors Sprig and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. This year's conference is also supported by partner organizations Life Science Intelligence, MedTech Color, MedTech Innovator, Bolster, DeviceTalks, and Diversity by Doing.

About MedtechWOMEN

MedtechWOMEN is a 501c3 organization founded in 2010 by medtech executives to connect, educate and inspire fellow medtech women by creating an ongoing content-driven, solutions-oriented dialogue on the future of our industry. Dedicated to highlighting and promoting underrepresented medtech leaders inclusive of all races, ethnicities and gender identities, we envision a time when the medtech industry represents the diversity of our served populations, leading to improvements in diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. For more information visit medtechwomen.

