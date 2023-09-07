Turkmenistan And Pakistan Discuss Implementation Of Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 8. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the implementation of important
joint energy projects, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting in Islamabad
between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan
Movlamov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Jalil
Abbas Jilani.
During the meeting, the Pakistani Minister highly appreciated
the foreign policy strategy pursued by Turkmenistan as well as the
state of bilateral relations.
At the same time, he noted that joint energy projects such as
TAPI and TAP are very important for Pakistan.
Furthermore, at the meeting, the parties also expressed their
readiness to further strengthen ties in variareas of mutual
interest.
Meanwhile, Atadjan Movlamov held a meeting with the caretaker
Minister for Energy, Power, and Petroleum of Pakistan, Muhammad
Ali, at the end of August, during which they accelerated the
construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI)
gas pipeline.
