Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulates leaders of sisterly on successful mission of Emirati astronaut.
KUWAIT -- Al-Khafji Joint Operations resumes crude oil production from the divided zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
RIYADH -- Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah leads Kuwait's delegation to the GCC-Japan ministerial meeting.
WASHINGTON -- TheDepartment of Defense announces a new security assistance package for Ukraine to support its battlefield needs.
RABAT -- Gabon's Interim President Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema handpicks opposition leader Raymond Ndong Sima as prime minister of the transitional government. (end) gb
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107030677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.