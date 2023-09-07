Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 Gmt

KUWAIT -- Al-Khafji Joint Operations resumes crude oil production from the divided zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH -- Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah leads Kuwait's delegation to the GCC-Japan ministerial meeting.

WASHINGTON -- TheDepartment of Defense announces a new security assistance package for Ukraine to support its battlefield needs.

RABAT -- Gabon's Interim President Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema handpicks opposition leader Raymond Ndong Sima as prime minister of the transitional government. (end) gb