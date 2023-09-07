(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Mystery - General book "Connected " by David Random , currently available at .
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
Connected is a work of fiction in the mystery, suspense, and crime subgenres, and was penned by author David Random. Intended for the general adult reading audience, the work follows the fascinating investigation and tricky legal process after one person in a pair of conjoined twins commits a murder, and the eyewitness is his connected sibling. What follows is a nightmare situation for prosecution and defense alike, in which justice cannot be done to one without serving injustice to the other, until a surprising turn of events blows the whole process wide open.
Author David Random has crafted a suspenseful and highly enjoyable work of crime, legal, and mystery fiction with plenty of twists, turns, and interesting character work along the way. The premise itself is unique, but what I appreciated most was the ways in which the author normalizes the central characters and never makes any element of the story seem gimmicky or freakish. There is full respect given to these separate but connected individuals, and their emotional arcs as they explore their own relationship under the pressure of the court process speaks volumes about Random's sensitivity and intellect. The work carries a slick, big city flair that only Boston can deliver, with lines that could naturally fall from the lips of a huge TV crime series, and pacy revelations in the latter half that elevate the whole work to another level entirely. Overall, I would highly recommend Connected to readers of legal mystery dramas and fans of intense, original character work."
You can learn more about David Random and "Connected" at
where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
