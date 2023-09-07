Stevie Award For Customer Service Team Recognizes&Smart And Premier Bpo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Premier BPO's partnership mentality and relentless pursuit of process improvement align seamlessly with our values at AMP Smart.” - Angela Holliday, VP Customer Experience of AMP Smart.ROME, ITALY, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Premier BPO , a US-based services and co-sourcing provider, announced it has been recognized for Customer Service in the 20th Annual Stevie's.
The coveted Stevie Award, in the Customer Service Team of the Year category, recognized Premier BPO's approach to customer care, exceptional quality, and unwavering commitment to being a source of insight for its clients' business.
Competing on a Global Stage:
The International Stevie's, also called the International Business Awards, are renowned as one of the world's premier business awards. The program received over 3,700 nominations from organizations in 61 nations this year.
Winners were selected through rigorevaluation by a panel of more than 230 professionals spanning 2 months' time; highlighting Premier BPO's commitment to excellence within a highly competitive landscape.
The achievement aligns Premier BPO with other industry leaders, echoing their commitment to innovation, excellence, and partnership. Some of the frequent Stevie winners include DHL Express and Ernst & Young. And in the Customer Service categories; Tata Consultancy Services, CiSystems, and Carrefour. Premier BPO was selected as a Bronze winner in the Customer Service Team of the Year category alongside IBM and DHL.
"We are immensely proud of this recognition, demonstrating our commitment to unparalleled customer care through a co-sourcing approach, linked to enhancing our clients' business outcomes. It's an honor to be among such world-class organizations. We're committed to elevating the standard of customer service excellence," stated Ali Din, CEO, of Premier BPO, regarding the announcement.
Collaboration and Partnership at the Heart of Success:
The Customer Service Team of the Year category recognizes outstanding achievements in delivering exemplary customer support and fostering meaningful partnerships. Premier BPO's philosophy and partnership mentality played a pivotal role in securing this recognition.
Reflecting the synergy across teams in the Philippines and Pakistan collectively, Premier BPO's winning team represented their client campaign from AMP Smart, a provider of home security and solar solutions in the nation. AMP Smart underscores delivering outstanding customer care to its clientele – a priority that aligns with Premier's fundamental values. Premier and AMP Smart's relationship has seen immense growth over time, only galvanized by this accolade.
According to AMP Smart's spokesperson, "Premier BPO's partnership mentality and relentless pursuit of process improvement align seamlessly with our values at AMP Smart. The teams in the Philippines and Pakistan consistently deliver dedicated customer care, reinforcing the strength of our collaboration." – commented, Angela Holliday, VP Customer Experience of AMP Smart.
AMP Smart also recently improved its ranking in the Global Security Distributing and Marketing 100 report, which rankscompanies that generate revenue by selling, installing, servicing, and monitoring electronic security systems to residential and non-residential customers. Measuring recurring monthly revenue (MRR) since 1991, this report provides insights into market size and success rate. Spearheaded by the same Premier BPO team in two global locations; the client experienced increased ratings and reviews on digital platforms, strengthening AMP Smart's reputation as evidence of its high customer satisfaction levels.
The Stevie Awards will be formally distributed at the prestigigala event scheduled for October 13, 2023, in Rome, Italy.
For more details about Premier BPO and its transformative customer service initiatives, please contact:
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client's business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client's values and objectives and by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client's organization. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for several industries through its global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI certification and has been serving clients since 2003.
About AMP Smart:
AMP Smart specializes in smart home security services, devices, and solar solutions since 2007. CEO and COO, Allen and Dave Bolen respectively, created AMP with the vision to provide peace of mind to the homeowner. They combine cutting-edge technology with 24-hour surveillance features to provide the best products, paired with dedicated customer service. For further details, visit .
About The Stevie Awards:
The globally acclaimed Stevie Awards, celebrate excellence across diverse categories and encompass eight distinct programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. With over 12,000 annual submissions from organizations from over 70 countries, the Stevie Awards have honored remarkable achievements in the business realm since 2002. For further details, visit .
