This report projects that the global cell freezing media market is set to achieve a remarkable milestone, with an expected valuation of USD 291.3 million by 2030. This substantial growth is forecasted to be driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.62% from 2023 to 2030. Several key factors underpin this optimistic outlook.

One of the primary drivers of this impressive growth trajectory is the increasing adoption of ready-to-use freezing media. Coupled with a rising pipeline of biopharmaceuticals, this has created a surge in demand for these critical products. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic disorders and the growing significance of cell therapies in their management have generated traction for effective cell freezing media.

As research and development activities intensify to develop advanced therapies, there is an escalating demand for cost-effective cryopreservation media. Ready-to-use media, known for their ability to reduce ice crystal formation during cryopreservation while maintaining cell viability, are gaining traction among the research community. The increasing popularity of biopharmaceuticals, owing to their enhanced safety and efficacy, has prompted substantial investments from manufacturers to develop advanced biopharmaceuticals for life-threatening disorders.

The rapid research and development of COVID-19 vaccines and their ongoing commercial production activities have positively impacted and encouraged biologics-based research, ultimately boosting market growth. Increasing market demand, heightened competition among players, and diverse end-user applications have driven advancements in cell freezing media formulations, now available to meet custom requirements. For example, Merck KGaA's Sigma Aldrich brand offers freezing media solutions tailored for stem cell applications, ensuring optimal recovery and cell survival.

Significant advancements in cellular therapy research and the growing adoption of cell therapies for varidisorders have spurred robust demand in the global market. Cell freezing media play a crucial role in preserving cell functionality during freezing and thawing processes, which is vital for cell therapy applications. Varistrategies employed by market participants to enhance the application of cellular therapies in managing chronic disorders are projected to accelerate market expansion. For instance, in September 2022, Scribe Therapeutics and Sanofi announced a partnership to commercialize CRISPR-based therapies for cancer.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Market Restraints:

The report features a comprehensive analysis of key players in the cell freezing media market, including:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Merck KGaA

SartorAG

Bio-Life Solutions, Inc.

Bio-Techne

HiMedia Laboratories

PromoCell GmbH

Capricorn Scientific

Cell Applications, Inc. AMSBIO

Market Segment Highlights:



The DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for 51.46% of revenue, thanks to its established reputation in traditional cryopreservation.

Stem cell lines are the largest application segment for cell freezing media, with cancer cell lines expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing clinical success rate of cell and gene therapy products.

Among end-use segments, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest market share in 2022 (42.42%) due to the continugrowth and commercial success of biopharmaceuticals. North America led the global market in 2022, driven by an expanding pipeline of biopharmaceuticals, a large pool of key players, rising demand for cell freezing media, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in a developed economy.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.



For

E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets