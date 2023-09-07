Azerbaijani Fm, Us Official Discuss Normalization Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Assistant Secretary of State
for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim have held a phone talk,
Trend reports.
During the conversation, the bilateral and multilateral agenda
of cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in
the region, as well as the process of normalization of relations
between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.
Minister Bayramov has provided detailed information about the
current situation in the region, the growing number of
military-political provocations by Armenia against Azerbaijan,
manipulations by Armenia and its propaganda aimed at disorienting
the international community.
The inadmissibility of Armenia's interference in the internal
affairs of Azerbaijan under the pretext of the allegedly“difficult
humanitarian situation” in the region and the the so-called
“blockade”, including in efforts to reintegrate Karabakh Armenians
into Azerbaijani society, was brought to attention. All these
actions of the Armenian side indicate that the situation is not
“humanitarian”, but political in nature.
The minister emphasized that there is a need for the
international community to sharply condemn Armenia's provocative
steps. Despite the statements and steps of the Armenian side that
threaten the peace process, Azerbaijan is determined to advance the
normalization agenda. At the same time, Azerbaijan reserves the
right to prevent any threat directed against its territorial
integrity and sovereignty.
During the phone talk, the sides exchanged opinions on other
issues of mutual interest.
