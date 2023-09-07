Azerbaijani Fm, Us Official Discuss Normalization Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Relations

During the conversation, the bilateral and multilateral agenda of cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

Minister Bayramov has provided detailed information about the current situation in the region, the growing number of military-political provocations by Armenia against Azerbaijan, manipulations by Armenia and its propaganda aimed at disorienting the international community.

The inadmissibility of Armenia's interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan under the pretext of the allegedly“difficult humanitarian situation” in the region and the the so-called “blockade”, including in efforts to reintegrate Karabakh Armenians into Azerbaijani society, was brought to attention. All these actions of the Armenian side indicate that the situation is not “humanitarian”, but political in nature.

The minister emphasized that there is a need for the international community to sharply condemn Armenia's provocative steps. Despite the statements and steps of the Armenian side that threaten the peace process, Azerbaijan is determined to advance the normalization agenda. At the same time, Azerbaijan reserves the right to prevent any threat directed against its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

During the phone talk, the sides exchanged opinions on other issues of mutual interest.