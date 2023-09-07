Azerbaijan, Brazil Observe Positive Dynamics In Trade Turnover Growth - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Trade turnover
between Azerbaijan and Brazil over the first 6 months of 2023
increased by 27 percent year-on-year, said Ambassador of Brazil to
Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopez da Cruz at an
event dedicated to Brazil's Independence Day, Trend reports.
“According to official data, our bilateral trade in the first
half of 2023 increased by 27 percent compared to the same period in
2022, confirming the upward trend. Compared with 2020, our
bilateral trade volume in 2021 more than doubled. Brazil at that
time was the largest importer of Azerbaijani fertilizers,” he
said.
The official noted that the constant development of mutually
beneficial partnership is one of the priority issues on the common
agenda of Azerbaijan and Brazil.
It was also said that convening an intergovernmental working
group on trade and investment will broad opportunities for
bilateral economic cooperation.
According to the ambassador, Brazil continues to remain among
the ten largest trading partners of Azerbaijan in Latin
America.
He also noted that a presentation of a bilateral agreement on
cooperation in the field of space science and technology is
expected in October.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107030584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.