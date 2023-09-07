President Of Turkish Northern Cyprus Thanks President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. President of the
Turkish Republic of Northern CypErsin Tatar has expressed
gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
Trend reports.
"I am glad that President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of the
Organization of Turkic States held in Baku that the flag of the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cypwill be flown at events in
Azerbaijan. I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev for his
statements and hope that our brotherhood and cooperation will last
forever. I wish that our relations with Azerbaijan continue to
develop," he said.
Meanwhile, speaking today at the meeting of participants in the
second meeting of ministers for emergency management and emergency
situations of member states and observer states of the Organization
of Turkic States and the international exercises "Baku-2023",
President Ilham Aliyev said that the flag of Northern Cypshould
and will be flown at events in Azerbaijan.
"Today, for the first time, a representative of Northern Cyprus
is also present here with us. I would like to specifically welcome
our Northern Cypriot Turkic brothers. The minister is present here
as an observer, but at the same time, with his national flag.
Azerbaijan has always been by the side of our brothers united in
the whole Turkic world, and it is very gratifying that Northern
Cypit was chosen as an observer to at the last summit of the
Organization of Turkic States. On this occasion, I heartily
congratulate all our Turkic brothers. This once again shows our
unity and once again shows our resolve. It shows that we are and
will always be with each other on the path of truth," President
Ilham Aliyev said.
