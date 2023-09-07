Zelensky Meets With Stephen Fry

Zelensky announced this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"Stephen Fry and I had a cordial and friendly meeting. We talked about a variety of aspects of Ukrainian life: culture, resilience, and our people's bravery," he wrote.

Zelensky thanked Fry for supporting Ukraine.

"We all hope for a just peace to be restored," he said.

The Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, hosted by Stephen Fry, was held in Kyiv on September 6. This year's event was called "Mental Health: Fragility and Resilience of the Future."