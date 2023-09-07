Zelensky Meets With Stephen Fry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and well-known British actor Stephen Fry have discussed variaspects of Ukrainian life.
Zelensky announced this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.
"Stephen Fry and I had a cordial and friendly meeting. We talked about a variety of aspects of Ukrainian life: culture, resilience, and our people's bravery," he wrote.
Zelensky thanked Fry for supporting Ukraine.
"We all hope for a just peace to be restored," he said.
The Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, hosted by Stephen Fry, was held in Kyiv on September 6. This year's event was called "Mental Health: Fragility and Resilience of the Future."
MENAFN07092023000193011044ID1107030579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.