Pentagon Unveils New $600M Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, worth $600 million, as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing on Thursday, September 7, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Today, the Department announced a new security assistance package through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to support Ukraine's battlefield needs," she said.
She specified that the $600 million package includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defenses, artillery munitions and other capabilities.
According to a statement posted on the Pentagon's website, the capabilities in this announcement include equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 105mm artillery rounds, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, mine clearing equipment, and support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.
