Pentagon: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Is Effective

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing on Thursday, September 7, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Ukrainians are incredibly effective on the battlefield. We are seeing some progress already being made in their counteroffensive," she said.

In this regard, she said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were using cluster munitions provided by the United States responsibly.

"In terms of tracking how they [Ukrainian forces] are using cluster munitions and locations, we feel that they are using them effectively and responsibly," Singh said.

She also noted that Ukrainian defenders had also been using effectively long-range Storm Shadow missiles. At the same time, she refused to comment on whether Ukraine can receive U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

Earlier on Thursday, September 7, the Pentagon announced an additional $600 million security assistance package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Photo: flickr