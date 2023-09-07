Foreign Architects To Be Involved In Reconstruction Of Kharkiv Central Part

The Kharkiv City Council said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports

"Kharkiv is planning to hold an international competition of projects for city central part reconstruction.

At an extraordinary session of the city council, Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that the best domestic and foreign architects, led by the Norman Foster Foundation, are working on a new Kharkiv reconstruction master plan, while experts from Oxford and Harvard universities are working on the creation of an economic model for the city's development," the report says.

According to the mayor, the work on five pilot projects is almost complete. They are planned to be presented at an investment forum in Kyiv in September.

Terekhov noted that everyone who wants to can join the work on planning Kharkiv's post-war development.

As reported, Kharkiv region authorities undertake necessary measure to ensure that the residents of the region receive funds as soon as possible and are able to restore their homes before the onset of cold weather. Thus, the amount of compensation under the program eRecovery has reached more than UAH 313 million.

Photo: State Emergency Service