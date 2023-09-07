Friday, 08 September 2023 02:55 GMT

Ports Of Baltic States, Poland Could Annually Ship 10M Tonnes Of Ukrainian Grain Nausėda


9/7/2023 7:16:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda believes that, upon the development of port corridors in the Baltic Sea, up to 10 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain could be shipped annually.

The relevant statement was made by President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in a commentary to journalists, following the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Bucharest, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to Delfi .

Nausėda mentioned that the ports of the Baltic states and Poland are unable to handle as much grain as Ukraine ships via the main transit routes. However, if the alternative route is well developed, the consolidated contribution of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can be significant, and this support would be important to Ukraine.

At the same time, Nausėda emphasized that EU countries should make every effort to ensure that Ukrainian-produced grain could reach international markets without any issues.

