Don't Miss The Sandy, Ut Healing Field's 22Nd Annual Flag Display Event, Honoring Those Lost On 9/11

Since the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, massive displays of United States flags have flown on the Sandy City Promenade. These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of America's resolve” - George W. BushSANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sandy Healing Field ®
South of Sandy City Hall
10000 South Centennial Pkwy, Sandy City, UT
September 9th-12th
Each year since the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11th of 2001, massive displays of United States flags have flown on the Sandy City Promenade in honor of the nearly three thousand victims killed that day.
Visitors have experienced healing when walking through the ordered rows of flags that gave the event its name, the Utah Healing Field® flag display. This original Healing Field® event has since inspired numercommunities nationwide to host the official flag display programs developed and created by the Colonial Flag Foundation .
Twenty-two years later, a generation of young people have no memory or experience of that fateful day. Nevertheless, the world they grow up in presents unique and new challenges that continue the need for healing, community, unity, and patriotism. These things and much more are provided by the moving experience of being among and witnessing the more than 3,000 flags that are posted annually on the Sandy City promenade.
Flags will fly again this September to honor and remember those who died that day, as well as honoring all Utah men and women in uniform (including first responders) who have given their all-in service of their country since the attacks of September 11, 2001. Currently that number is about 318.
The inspirational display of flags representing one flag, one life continues to draw thousands of Utahns and visitors from across the country each September. This solemn event provides visitors with the powerful sense of hope, healing and courage that we all experienced following the attacks and at the first Healing Field flag display. This event continues to ensure that the mature may remember and the young may learn.
Over the past 21 years the Sandy, Utah Healing Field has been hosted and provided by the Colonial Flag Foundation (CFF) and its dedicated volunteers. Proceeds raised at each event have been donated to numerlocal charities allowing the legacy of those lost, to continue to give and serve their communities and country.
Sandy City administration and staff have been a key factor in the success of each event. CFF is so grateful for the support and assistance provided by Sandy City.
Beginning this year, for the first time, CFF will not“host” the flag display event. The foundation is honored to turn its reigns over to the amazing people at Sandy City.
Sandy City will be the official Host of the Healing Field flag display program of Colonial Flag Foundation. This follows the format in which CFF works with communities and organizations all over the United States and its territories.
A growing and progressive city, Sandy has become synonymwith Colonial Flag Foundation's Healing Field® flag display events. The Sandy City Promenade provides an ideal location that could not have been laid out better for the annual display.
We look forward to seeing all of you again this year at the Sandy, Healing Field. Visit often while the flags are posted, get your annual infusion of hope and patriotism. The event is free of charge and open to the public.
Thank you so much for the support so many of you have given to this effort each year, we couldn't do it without you.
The Sandy Healing Field® display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers.
Thank You!
Hosted By:
Sandy City
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Katie Atkinson
Sandy City Events Manager
Public Relations Chair: Eric Richards
Sandy City Communications Director
Field Coordinator Chair: Jeff Hall
Facilities Supervisor, Sandy City Parks & Rec
Other:
Charlie Millard
Division Manager, Sandy City Parks & Rec
Kimberly Bell – Deputy Mayor
Paul Swenson
Susan Wood
Sandy City
+1 866-375-3521
