Black Beauty Roster Hosts Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 At Spring Studios

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Black Beauty Roster (BBR) The Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon in partnership with New York Fashion Week event will celebrate Black beauty excellence in front of and behind the camera, while discussing what is needed to push Black beauty equity forward across fashion, media and beauty industries.
The BBR Black Excellence Luncheon is set for September 8th at 12pm EST until 3pm EST in New York City at Spring Studios. BBR will honor trailblazers in the industry that have made an impact highlighting, hair stylists, makeup artists, designers, models, creators and industry leaders.
The keynote speaker is Harlem couturier global fashion icon, Dapper Dan, who has dressed the likes of Aaliyah, Jay-Z, Missy Elliot, P. Diddy and had a partnership with Gucci will lead the speech on the impact and importance of black creators in the industry.
The lunch event will consist of important discussions with one of the panels titled,“Artists for All Textures and Complexions” that explores why Black hair stylists and makeup artists get positioned as only doing textured and darker complexions and how artists have been able to break through this stigma to build a successful career in the industry.
Moderators include: Ke'ala Kamalu and Vernon Francois
Panelists include Hair and Makeup Artists: Miles Jeffries, Sheika Daley, Larry Sims, Naeemah Lafond, Tippi Shorter, and Cortni Spearman (Refinery29)
They will also have the opportunity to share the important conversation,“Representation goes both ways - Driving Transparency and Impact within Corporations” believing that representation goes both ways to bring even more diversity, equity and inclusion into the industry. It is important to understand steps corporations are taking in being intentional about DEI both internally and externally and how this helps to drive more transparent accountability and impact. Industry leading artists and executives will share how they push their respective brands, partners and companies to be more diverse and inclusive.
Sponsors include: Lashify (Title Sponsor), New York Fashion Week (WME Fashion ), Salon Centric, Sephora, Tarte, Ipsy and Ulta Beauty.
The leadership council talent attending includes: Sir John, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Kilian Paris Makeup Creative Director, Larry Sims, Celebrity Hair Stylist, Co-Founder Flawless Hair Line, DaneMyricks, Founder - DaneMyricks Beauty Celebrity Makeup Artist, Vernon François, Celebrity Hair Stylist, Founder of Vernon François Hair.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor Black Beauty Excellence in fashion and media as part of NYFW. Creating spaces where amazing artists and talent of color can be seen, heard and celebrated is critical to creating a culture that is truly inclusive and we are proud to lead this mission forward " Maude Okrah, Black Beauty Roster Founder.
To learn more about Black Beauty Roster, visit:
About Black Beauty Roster
BBR is a DEI platform that connects the fashion, media and beauty industry with diverse beauty professionals and creators while providing education to the broader industry. Our mission is to create more meaningful beauty diversity across the industry through opportunity, advocacy, and education. BBR works with industry leading brands such as Walt Disney, L'Oreal, Warner Brothers Discovery, NBCU, Amazon Studios and WME.
