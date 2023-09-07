Alexia Wotawa Achieves Yhsgr Power Buyer And Yhsgr Advantage Sellers Solutions Certifications At Yhsgr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HIDDEN HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Alexia Wotawa has completed her "YHSGR POWER BUYER " certification and "YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions " Certification. These prestigicertifications reflect Alexia's commitment to providing hassle-free solutions for sellers and unbeatable buying power for all buyers and sellers in the real estate market.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is renowned for its innovative approach to real estate, focusing on empowering clients through the "YHSGR Advantage" program, a one-stop shop marketplace that revolutionizes the buying and selling process. The program's primary aim is to connect clients with qualified loan officers and other esteemed affiliates to ensure they become fully underwritten, allowing them to make strong and competitive offers using the power of cash.
"The YHSGR Advantage program is all about simplifying and streamlining real estate transactions while giving our clients a competitive edge with real cash offers," says Alexia Wotawa. "We set aside cash that our clients are approved for, enabling them to shop using real cash, without the need for home sale or financing contingencies. It's a game-changer for both buyers and sellers."
YHSGR Advantage encompasses a wide range of solutions, including Instant Sale, Modern Bridge, Cash Offers, and more, designed to make the buying and selling process smooth, easy, and efficient. It is becoming increasingly important for real estate agents to present all available options to their clients, and YHSGR Advantage empowers agents to do just that, including offers from iBuyers, Power Buyers, and other solution providers, thanks to its cutting-edge technology.
Among the program's highlights are:
.Cash Buy Flex: For clients exclusively focused on buying, this option offers a one-time closing and a cash-backed offer, ensuring a guaranteed closing with the power buyer's cash.
.Cash Buy Reserve: Following the same pre-approved, pre-funded steps as Cash Buy Flex, this option allows clients to write a cash offer in the power buyer's name, removing loan and appraisal contingencies on the first closing. Clients can then buy back the home from the power buyer with their own financing.
.Cash Buy Before You Sell Reserve: Designed for clients who need to sell before they buy, this option enables clients to shop with cash, write the offer in the power buyer's name, and list their home on the open market. Clients can waive home-sale and loan contingencies if they choose. Additionally, they can move into their new home before selling their existing one.
.Cash Buy Rescue: This option is ideal for buyers facing the risk of a deal falling through. When a client is already under contract on a new home, the power buyer steps in to purchase the home in cash, saving the deal. This is particularly useful for clients who need to finalize their loan or sell their existing home first.
Alexia Wotawa's achievement of the "YHSGR POWER BUYER" and "YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions" certifications further strengthens Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's commitment to providing innovative solutions and unmatched expertise in the real estate market.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency committed to providing hassle-free solutions for sellers and unbeatable buying power for buyers and sellers. With a foon innovation and client empowerment through the YHSGR Advantage program, the agency consistently delivers outstanding results in the real estate market.
