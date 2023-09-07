Us Pledges Additional Usd 600 Mln In Military Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- TheDepartment of Defense announced a new security assistance package to support Ukraine's battlefield needs and demonstrate unwaveringsupport for Ukraine.
This package provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defenses, artillery munitions, and other capabilities, the DoD said in a press release on Thursday.
This USAI package highlights the continuedcommitment to meeting Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities, while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the mid and long term, according to the statement.
Unlike Presidential Drawdown authority, which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry or partners.
This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine, the DoD noted.
The capabilities in this announcement, which totals up to $600 million, include:
Equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems;
Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
105mm artillery rounds;
Electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment;
Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;
Mine clearing equipment; and
Support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.
The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements, Dod vowed. (end)
