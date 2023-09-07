Gabonese Opposition Leader Named As Interim Pm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Gabon's Interim President Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema appointed the former opposition leader Raymond Ndong Sima as prime minister of the transitional government on Thursday.
The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) announced the decision in a statement carried by Gabon Press Agency ((AGP).
Ndong Sima, 68, served as prime minister in 2012-2014 under ousted president Ali Bongo before turning against him and running for president in 2016.
Gen. Nguema who led the coup against Bongo on August 30, was sworn in as interim president on Monday, September 4. (end)
