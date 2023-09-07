Kuwait Deputy Amir, Crown Prince Congratulates Uae Leaders On Safe Return Of Astronaut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent two cables to President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister of sisterly the and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday.
In both cables, His Highness Sheikh Mishal expressed sincere congratulations on safe return to Earth by the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi from the successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the longest Arab space mission ever.
He hailed this scientific achievement in the field of space exploration which signals the advancement of scientific research in the sisterly and reflects the outstanding staof the on the international community.
His Highness the Deputy Amir wished the President and Vice President everlasting wellbeing and the more progress and prosperity. (end)
