Kuwait Pm Congratulates Uae Leaders On Safe Return Of Astronaut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-sent two cables to President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister of sisterly the and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday.
In both cables, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad expressed sincere congratulations on safe return to Earth by the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi from the successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the longest Arab space mission ever. (pickup previous)
