Fighting Renews At Palestinian Refugee Camp In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Heaving fighting broke out anew at the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein El-Hilweh in Sidom city, southwest Lebanon, on Thursday evening, forcing hundreds of residents to flee for safer areas.
Gunmen, belonging to Fatah Movement and Islamic radial group, used machineguns and rocket-propelled missiles in in the battles on Taemeer-Briksat road inside the camp. No casualties were reported.
The on-off fighting, first broke out on July 29, renewed in Mid-August when 12 people were killed and dozens of others injured.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was forced to suspend the humanitarian operations in the camp on August 18. (end)
