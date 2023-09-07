Southwest Airlines To Present At The Morgan Stanley 11Th Annual Laguna Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) has been invited to speak at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference. Morgan Stanley will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website.
Details of the audio webcast are as follows:
|
Date:
|
September 14, 2023
|
Time:
|
8:45am PT
|
|
|
Speaker:
|
Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
Web Address:
|
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu.
