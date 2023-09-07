R4g Launches Sweet Solution To Help Fund Maui Strong And Reward Travel To Island

Does your company love to support Maui? Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals; and 10% of proceeds generated from staffing services will be donated to Maui Strong for Good helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact; the staffing agency is rewarding referrals with travel.

