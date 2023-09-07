R4g Launches Sweet Solution To Help Fund Maui Strong And Reward Travel To Island

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to earn $2500 donation for Maui Strong, and $2500 Luxury Travel Gift Card to Stay at The Sweetest Hotels in Wailea #1referral1reward
Does your company love to support Maui? Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals; and 10% of proceeds generated from staffing services will be donated to Maui Strong for Good helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact; the staffing agency is rewarding referrals with travel. Love to party and support Maui? Join the Club!” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good launches sweet $1 to $1 funding solution to support Maui Strong.
The staffing agency (R4G) is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 donations to Maui Strong ; and matching monies to reward $2500 luxury hotel gift cards (stay in Wailea).
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "Love to stay at The Sweetest Hotels ? We're rewarding gift cards to stay at; Andaz Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons Resort, Grand Wailea (Waldorf Hotel), or Hotel Wailea 'Voted #1 Hotel By Travel & Leisure!'"
Love to Party and Support Maui? Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 Referral 1 Reward to earn $2500 donation for Maui Strong and $2500 luxury travel gift card to stay at The Sweetest Hotels in Wailea (Andaz Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons Resort, Grand Wailea Waldorf Hotel, or Hotel Wailea 'Voted #1 Hotel By Travel & Leisure.') To learn more visit
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for kids who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit
