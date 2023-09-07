U Launch Drives Youth Entrepreneurship With Grant Funding For Global Outreach And Launch Of Jumpstart 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- U Launch, the brainchild of high school student Shreya Rao, is revolutionizing youth entrepreneurship. U Launch has orchestrated a groundbreaking event, "Jumpstart 2023," akin to the renowned "Shark Tank," uniting 14 outstanding teams of teenage entrepreneurs in North Carolina funded by NC IDEA. Its national footprint continues to rise with chapters now open in Georgia Massachusetts and California. The organization has recently secured grant funding to fuel its international outreach.
U Launch is on a mission to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in young minds on a global scale. With the support of substantial funding, the organization is gearing up to extend its reach across borders. This funding will empower young entrepreneurs worldwide, equipping them with the tools, mentorship, and resources needed to turn their innovative ideas into impactful real-world solutions.
August 18, 2023, marked a pivotal moment in U Launch's journey as it hosted "Jumpstart 2023," an event that showcased the entrepreneurial prowess of teenagers in a format reminiscent of the hit TV show "Shark Tank." Out of an impressive pool of over 35 applications, 14 standout teams were selected to pitch their visionary projects.
At the heart of "Jumpstart 2023" stood a distinguished panel of judges, each boasting a wealth of experience and expertise, similar to the "Sharks" on "Shark Tank." Their remarkable backgrounds spanned diverse industries, providing a comprehensive and discerning perspective to evaluate the concepts presented by the young participants. The event was recognized by NC Governor Roy Cooper in a letter to the participants.
Among the esteemed judges were Mr. Suresh Balu, the Associate Dean for Innovation and Partnership at the School of Medicine and the Program Director for the Duke Institute for Health Innovation (DIHI); Mr. Guy DeCarlucci, an attorney and certified public accountant with over two decades of law and accounting experience; and Ms. Courtney High, the Marketing and Events Lead at the American Underground in Durham, North Carolina.
With their diverse backgrounds and unwavering commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, these judges played a pivotal role in ensuring a rigorand equitable evaluation process for all participating startups.
Shreya Rao, the visionary founder of U Launch, expressed her excitement for the event, stating, "We firmly believe that young minds hold the key to transformative innovation, and 'Jumpstart 2023' has provided a platform for these young entrepreneurs to shine. The diversity and creativity of the projects we witnessed were truly inspiring."
U Launch, born from the vision of a high school student, has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures the entrepreneurial spirit of the next generation. Through its programs, resources, and events, U Launch has created an unparalleled platform for young visionaries to cultivate their ideas and bring them to life.
Since its inception, U Launch has expanded its footprint, establishing chapters in Georgia, California, Massachusetts, and beyond. This expansion underscores the organization's commitment to building a supportive network that empowers young innovators to surmount obstacles and flourish in their entrepreneurial pursuits.
The success of "Jumpstart 2023" and the organization's grant funding for global outreach illuminate the promising future of U Launch. These initiatives offer a glimpse into the innovative ideas of tomorrow's leaders and provide tangible support to help transform those ideas into reality.
U Launch invites all stakeholders, including young entrepreneurs, mentors, and supporters, to join hands in shaping a brighter future through innovation and entrepreneurship.
For additional information about U Launch, its initiatives, and "Jumpstart 2023," please visit .
About U Launch:
U Launch is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that emerged from the vision of a young high school entrepreneur. It is dedicated to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among the next generation. Through its programs, resources, and events, U Launch creates a supportive ecosystem that empowers young minds to transform their ideas into impactful ventures. With chapters in Georgia, California, Massachusetts, and beyond, U Launch is shaping the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.
For media inquiries, please contact: Phone: 617-633-9191
End of Press Release
Shreya Rao
U Launch Inc.
+1 617-633-9191
emailhere
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107030273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.