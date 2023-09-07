Royalties Inc. To Attend The Moneyshow Toronto Sept 8-9, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Royalties Inc.'s (CSE "RI”) largest source of monthly income is from its investment in Music Royalties Inc. a diversified portfolio of 27 iconic catalogs
Royalties Inc. (CN:RI) Most people are unaware that individual song revenues are 'owned' by 5-15 people and that there are over 3 million rightsholders in North America collecting several billion dollars in passive income.” - Tim GallagherTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Royalties Inc. (CSE“RI”), (“the Company”)'s largest source of monthly income is from its investment in Music Royalties Inc. (“MRI”), a diversified portfolio owner of 27 iconic catalogs of songwriter, manager, producer and sound recording interests, which has a booth at The MoneyShow in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre September 8-9, 2023.
MRI will be presenting on Friday, September 8, 2023, 1:40pm - 2:10 pm and on
Saturday, September 9, 2023, 11:15 am – 12:00 pm
The company's investment in Music Royalties' intellectual property portfolio represents an exciting new alternative non-correlated passive income asset class which is exhibiting long term growth due to smartphone adoption, increasing paid subscriptions of music services (iTunes, Spotify, YouTube), and exploding streaming growth on new platforms (Amazon, Facebook, TikTok) which is delivering double digit income and growth in a recessionary low growth world.
“Most people are not aware that individual song revenues are shared or 'owned' by 5 to 15 people and that there are over 3 million rightsholders in North America collecting several billion dollars in passive income. The top songs, classic hits, or catalogs which have become part of pop culture or 'humanity's playlist' exhibit multi-decade income stability and in fact are growing under the paradigm shift from the physical CD to global streaming as the iconic songs are being rediscovered, remixed, replayed and included on new platforms such as Amazon, Netflix and Tik Tok,” commented Tim Gallagher, CEO.
Music Royalties Inc. acquired its first catalog in 2018 and has paid out 43 dividends totalling over $6 million derived mostly from the streaming income of hit songs from numerartist brands diversified by era and genre. MRI has more than tripled its 2019 dividend of $0.01 to $0.036 per share in 2023. Through ongoing accretive acquisitions of cash flow from rightsholders averaging 6-20% yields, MRI's long-term goal is to continue to increase its dividend, in order to deliver both increased income and capital growth.
About Music Royalties Inc.
Alternative Non-Correlated Passive International Streaming Income Distributed Via Monthly Dividends
Music Royalties Inc. is an artist and investor partnership which provides direct exposure to music revenues from the hyper-growth in global streaming platforms by acquiring song royalties for our shareholders. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties which pay a monthly dividend.
MRI's goal is to democratize the ownership of music and build a virtual investment partnership between artists and their fans by making music and other entertainment income streams investable for individuals, ultimately by taking MRI public, which will continue the growth of our diversified portfolio, and open up this unique investment opportunity to a wider investor base, especially the fans.
About Royalties Inc.
Royalties Inc. has a 2% stake in Music Royalties Inc. (“MRI”), a Canadian-based private company that acquires passive music royalties from rightsholders (including but not limited to artists, producers and songwriters) and currently holds a portfolio of approximately 27 cash-flowing music royalties. MRI is currently paying a monthly dividend generating a 6% annual yield.
Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5%smelter royalty repurchased in July 2019, on the Bilbao silver-lead-zinc-copper project located in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V (“Minera Portree”) which holds an asserted claim to a 2%smelter royalty on five mining concessions located on the Cozamin Mine operated by Capstone Copper Corp., which claim is before the courts.
For further information contact Royalties Inc. at
Tim Gallagher Connor Gallagher Andrew Robertson
CEO & Director Investor Relations Director
(416)925‐0090 (647)921-2206 (416)317-0137
Neither the CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“likely”,“should”,“would”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“potential”,“proposed”,“estimate”,“believe” or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at . Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.
Tim Gallagher
Royalties Inc.
+1 416-276-5440
