Global Aerospace Adhesives Market Soars To $656.9 Million In 2022, Driven By Rising Air Passenger Traffic

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Aerospace Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace adhesives market achieved a significant milestone in 2022, reaching a total value of US$ 656.9 Million. The market is poised for continued growth, with expectations of reaching US$ 903.2 Million by 2028. This trajectory reflects a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Understanding Aerospace Adhesives:

Aerospace adhesives serve critical roles in the aerospace industry, providing structural sealing in varicomponents of aircraft, including interior, exterior, engine compartments, and more.

These versatile adhesives are used in applications such as transducer seals, fuel assemblies, electronic assemblies, metal and fiber composites, antennas, optical fibers, and sensors. Key characteristics of aerospace adhesives include high bond strength, resistance to cyclic fatigue, excellent peel strength, superior durability and toughness, exceptional compressive strength, and high glass transition temperatures.

Additionally, they aid in stress distribution over bonded joints, corrosion protection, aerodynamic enhancement, weight reduction, and cost savings. Common substrates for aerospace adhesive bonding include wood, aluminum, titanium, stainless steel, and composite materials.

Key Market Trends:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including:



Resin Type : Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone, Others

Technology : Waterborne, Solvent-Borne, Reactive

Function Type : Structural, Non-Structural

End Use : Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) Region : North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape features key players in the industry, including 3M Company, Adhetec, Arkema S.A., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Hybond Technology Group Limited, Hylomar Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., L&L Products, Permabond LLC, and PPG Industries Inc.

Key Questions Answered:

Key Attributes: