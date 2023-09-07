Shein X Klarna Pop-Up Officially Opens Doors After Exclusive Vip Launch In Melbourne

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Selina Chhaur at Styletopia
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global integrated fashion and lifestyle marketplace, SHEIN, and AI powered global payments network and shopping assistant, Klarna, last night launched Styletopia, the ultimate pop-up shopping experience, with a VIP event attended by media, stylists and influencers.
Guests were treated to a beauty bar, a 360 photo booth, custom tote-bag personalisation, and drinks and canapés, as they shopped the one-stop pop-up to the hottest tunes from the decks of a live DJ.
Notable guests included celebrity stylist Jamie Azzopardi, TikTok sensation Rory Eliza, Ugandan-Australian actress, model and influencer Suzan Mutesi, model and Miss World Australia, Hope Ellen and former MAFS contestant Selina Chhaur.
Criminal barrister and TV personality Gina Liano hosted a fun and informative Q&A session discussing all things fashion, spring/summer trends and women in business.
The pop-up showcases SHEIN's wide-range of on trend, affordable and size-inclusive apparel and accessories for all genders and ages, as well some of SHEIN's newest collections across beauty, home, electronics, shoes and even some cute outfits for pets!
Shoppers will get to enjoy all the same activations at the VIP launch event, with complimentary coffee in the Styleopia lounge.
“We're thrilled to be collaborating with Klarna to bring Styletopia to Australia, offering local customers the ultimate pop-up shopping experience, and an opportunity to touch, feel and shop the collections in-store, while enjoying fun and fashionable activations,” a SHEIN spokesperson said.
The SHEIN x Klarna Styletopia pop-up store opens to the public today, and is located at Clifton Street Markets, 41- 43 Clifton St, Prahran, Melbourne. The one-stop pop-up will be open from 10am to 6pm today until Sunday 10th September 2023.
Can't make it to the pop-up? Shop the collection online at shein.shop/Styletopia
