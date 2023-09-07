Soco Startup Week 2023: A Weeklong Celebration Of Innovation And Entrepreneurship Across Southern Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The stage is set for a groundbreaking event as SStartUp Week 2023, a program of Exponential Impact, gears up to unite innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry luminaries in a weeklong extravaganza celebrating creativity and business acumen. From September 11th to September 15th, this highly anticipated event will span multiple cities across Southern Colorado, offering a diverse array of 62 events tailored to empower startups, fuel innovation, and foster invaluable connections.
Fueling Innovation and Collaboration: SStartUp Week has garnered distinction as the foremost event for entrepreneurs throughout the Southern region. With a core mission to ignite innovation and foster collaboration, the week will feature interactive workshops, dynamic panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to equip startups with the essential tools they need to navigate today's competitive business landscape.
Honoring First Responders and Veterans: Kicking off the festivities on September 11th is the vibrant opening night block party that will be at the 500 block of South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, commencing at 5:00 PM. A highlight of this evening will be a special address in recognition of the bravery and sacrifice of our first responders and veterans. This moving tribute will set the tone for a week filled with inspiration, growth, and community engagement.
Spanning Multiple Cities: SStartUp Week is not confined to a single location. It will encompass events in varicities across Southern Colorado, showcasing the region's dynamic entrepreneurial spirit. The schedule includes:
- Monday, September 11th: Colorado Springs
- Tuesday, September 12th: Florence and Canon City
- Wednesday, September 13th: Colorado Springs
- Thursday, September 14th: Pueblo
- Friday, September 15th: Colorado Springs
Pitch Event: A highlight of SStart Up Week is the much-anticipated Pitch Event, set to take place on September 15th at 3 E's Comedy Club. This exhilarating competition will witness startups competing for recognition and support from esteemed judges and investors.
Free and Inclusive: One of the hallmarks of SStartUp Week is its commitment to accessibility. All 62 events mithe Charity Concert are offered free of charge, making knowledge, networking opportunities, and resources accessible to entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
Secure Your Spot: Registration for SStartUp Week is open now. To reserve your place at this transformative event, visit the official website at .
###
About SStartUp Week: SStartUp Week is an annual event dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship throughout the Southern Colorado region. With a rich spectrum of events, workshops, and networking opportunities, the week empowers startups to flourish in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.
About Exponential Impact: From supporting Colorado businesses that impact our local community to supporting early-stage emerging technology startups, Exponential Impact's mission is simple: develop the best entrepreneurs humanly possible. Learn more at .
Rachael Maxwell
Exponential Impact
emailhere
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107030213
