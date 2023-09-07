Canoe Eit Income Fund Announces October 2023 Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the“Fund”) (TSX - EIT.UN) announces the October 2023 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. The distribution will be paid on October 13, 2023 to unitholders of record on September 22, 2023. The ex-distribution date for this distribution is September 21, 2023.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada's largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbols EIT.UN, EIT.PR.A and EIT.PR.B, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.
About Canoe Financial
Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing $13.8 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.
