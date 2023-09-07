Mattr Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, And Governance Report

Mattr released its long-term ESG oriented ambitions in 2020, which included:



A 50% reduction in Scope 1&2 GHG Emissions from its 2019 baseline by 2030

A 20 percentage point increase in diverse representation within the senior management team from its 2019 baseline by 2030 An enduring vision of an Incident and Injury Free workplace



"I am proud of our continued progress towards our 2030 ambitions, including the early achievement of our ambition related to diversity within our senior management team, which had increased by 23 percentage points verour 2019 baseline at the end of 2022,” said Mike Reeves, President and CEO of Mattr.“We also continue to make meaningful progress on reducing our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which were 39% below our 2019 baseline in 2022, while intensely focusing on improving our safety performance across the organization.”

For its 2022 ESG report, the Company utilized the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, while referencing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The Company remains committed to enhancing ESG disclosures over time, focused on those factors which are most material to the organization, its stakeholders and the communities within which it works.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, communication, water management and energy. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, operate a global network of manufacturing and technology centers, delivering differentiated, high-value products which enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.