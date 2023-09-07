Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Executive Management Appointments

A 26-year veteran of Select Medical, Saich most recently served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer overseeing its Outpatient Rehabilitation Division and Shared Services operations. During his tenure,

Saich has guided the company through successful growth and transition serving in a variety of senior operational and human resources leadership roles.

Since joining Select Medical in 2008, Mullin has held operational leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Division, including president. In 2018, his role expanded to the Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital Division, serving as chief operating officer. That post was followed by his appointment to executive vice president of hospital operations, including oversight of both divisions.

Saich and Mullin will closely partner to further create best practices and enhance integration across the company's network of more than 135 specialty hospitals and 1,900 outpatient physical therapy centers to continuously improve patient access to Select Medical's care at all levels of post-acute illness, recovery and rehabilitation.

A 24-year veteran of the company, Malatesta has served as senior vice president of finance since 2013 after holding a variety of senior finance and accounting positions within the Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. In his new role as executive vice president and chief financial officer, he will be responsible for the financial planning and analysis across the entire Select Medical enterprise.

Malatesta will report to Martin Jackson who has been elevated to senior executive vice president of strategic finance and operations.

"As Select Medical continues to execute its growth strategy and mission of providing exceptional care to the 99,000 patients we serve daily across our post-acute continuum, it is critical that we continue to drive high-performance momentum and create continutrajectory for long-term success," said Select Medical Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio. "These executive and

C-Suite appointments represent a team that is highly adept to navigate our future."

In addition to the four appointments announced above, each of the executives identified below has been promoted to a new position:



Michael

Tarvin to senior executive vice president, general counsel and secretary

John

Duggan to executive vice president and deputy general counsel

Tyler

Hollenbach to executive vice president of strategy and growth

Mary Lacey to senior vice president and chief human resources officer

Shelly

Eckenroth to senior vice president and chief communications, marketing and branding officer

Kerry

Dishner to senior vice president of functional operations for specialty hospitals

Bridget

Sherick to senior vice president of accounting for shared services Robert

Breighner to senior vice president of compliance and audit

"The foundation of the company's success has always rested on our people," said Select Medical Chief Executive Officer David S. Chernow.

"Under this executive management team, we are confident Select Medical is poised to continue building a strong future for our employees, patients, partners and the communities we serve for the many years ahead."

