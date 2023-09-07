Lumos Pharma Announces Participation In Investor Conferences In September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11th – 13th and the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26th – 28th in New York City. Lumos Pharma management will present and host one-on-one meetings at both conferences.
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: September 11 th – 13 th
|
| Title:
| Lumos Pharma Corporate Presentation (On-Demand)
|
| Date/Time:
| September 11th at 7:00AM EDT
|
| Webcast Link:
| Register here
|
|
|
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023: September 26 th -28 th
|
| Title:
| Lumos Pharma Fireside Chat
|
| Date/Time:
| September 28th at 1:15PM EDT
|
| Webcast Link:
| Register here
|
|
|
The webcasts for both conferences can also be found on the Company's website under Events & Presentations in the Investors & Media section. A replay of both presentations will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your conference salesperson or Lumos Pharma Investor Relations to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the $4.5B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both theand EU. For more information, please visit .
Investor & Media Contact:
LMiller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
