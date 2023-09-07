Prime Award National Business Innovator Award - 2023 Goes To Ed Kushins, Founder Of Vacation Property Partners

ed kushins 2

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Spotlighting the best in business innovation for 2023, the Prime award has been given to Ed Kushins , owner of Vacation Property Partners., for superior business innovation in vacation property ownership in 2023.

The award spotlights the best business innovators in different categories to encourage the ongoing need for innovation in the increasingly complex modern world.

"We are thrilled to highlight Ed Kushins with this award," said Prime Managing Director, Aurora DeRose.

“Innovation is at the heart of entrepreneurship. All aspiring business owners should understand what innovation is, why it's important, and how they can take advantage of it in their own businesses,” said Ms. DeRose.

Howard Schultz, chairman, and chief executive of Starbucks for over 20 years, describes Innovation:“Innovation must be disruptive. And by disruptive, I mean disruptive. You got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt.”

A formerNavy Submarine Officer and successful businessman, in 1992 Ed created HomeExchange.com, one of the first online communities on the internet, pioneering the sharing economy before the term was even coined, paving the way for companies such as Uber, Airbnb, and others. The hit movie THE HOLIDAY used his site as the premise for how the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet characters meet. A sought-after expert on travel and the sharing economy, he's spoken at seminars, on panels, and at conferences around the world and has been featured in major media including feature articles in the NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and numerinternational publications.

After selling HomeExchangein 2017, Ed saw the opportunity for blending owning and sharing to allow millions of families to realize their dream of owning a vacation home. His vision for VacationPropertyPartnersis an easy-to-use website that incorporates tools and features that make owning a vacation home with a partner affordable, comfortable and worry-free. Vacation Property Partners makes owning a vacation home more affordable for everyone by cutting the cost of ownership in half.

Ed is an active member of Rotary International and a longtime supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. When he's not roaming the globe with his wife, Terry, he remains active by hiking, swimming, and golfing. They live in HermBeach, California.

