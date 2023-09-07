Tracy Evans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Tracy Evans , Renowned Chef, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award-“Best Private Food Delivery Service - 2023”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed nine years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Tracy Evans into our BoLAA family."

Tracy's passion for food began at a young age. Being a part of a family that owned a well-known grocery, her interest peaked. In her early age, her mother and grandmother also taught her how to cook and use fresh products in her meals. Chef Tracy's success can be attributed partially to her upbringing. "My family's originally from Spain and Italy and so they're crazy about food, so food was always my hobby."

Before becoming a chef, Tracy spent several years working in Marketing. Tracy later stepped into entrepreneurship and founded "Cafe Mangia" in Westwood, which served natural foods.

In 2014, Chef Tracy founded Set The Table Personal Chef Services to share with others her passion for food. Set The Table Personal Chef Services, provides services to individuals, families and several companies in consulting, cooking, baking, and giving insight in food selection and preparation. Her services span to fit a variety of diets and needs and customers will always be accommodated according to their needs. Besides being a BoLAA winner, Tracy is a well sought out caterer. She currently caters for a variety of areas and businesses in Los Angeles. She also works as a food stylist for Access Hollywood.

Even during the pandemic, Set The Table Personal Chef Services soared and experienced growth due to her innovative methods. "None of our clients went away - we still had all of our delivery clients. Being in Manhattan Beach, I started working on marketing and we got even more clients within the area. And pretty much all of the clients were all on the same page with how we are in terms of understanding the pandemic and doing what's needed and necessary to thrive." Tracy has been a big help to her community by providing food delivery.

When not in the kitchen, Chef Tracy Evans enjoys outdoor scenery, hiking, tending to her garden, working out, massages and animals. She is also currently learning to play guitar.

