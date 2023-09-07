California Water Service Group Named One Of“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” By Newsweek

Fifty-five companies were honored in the energy and utilities category; Group was one of only five water utilities recognized. The full 2023 list recognizes the top 1,000 of the largest stock-listed companies by revenue and spans 23 industries from 21 countries. The rankings were determined based on market definition-companies with annual revenue over $500 million USD; an independent survey of more than 70,000 participants submitting 269,000 evaluations; and a social listening analysis of more than 975,000 company mentions. Group was previously named one of“America's Most Trustworthy Companies” for the second time in March 2023.

“California Water Service Group has always been committed to operating ethically and transparently, and doing the right thing for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO.“We are humbled to be considered not only one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies, but now also one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies, and we will continue to work hard to maintain our customers', investors', and employees' trust every day.”

The full listing and more information about the award are published online at .

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New MexWater Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group's 1,200+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group's strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman



310-257-1434