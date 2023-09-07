The Urban Regatta Announces Return Of Neighborhood Race, Festival In Castleberry Hill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
URBAN REGATTA
Cycling-sailing contest with innovative boats built on bicycles revives spirit of 'Chattahoochee River Race' We'd like to see this event grow and become a great downtown tradition like the old Chattahoochee River Raft Race, but much safer with a positive impact on the environment and slightly less drinking” - Josh Calvin, Urban Regatta Founder and AdmiralATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Urban Regatta , a one-of-a-kind neighborhood arts festival and cycling/sailing race featuring innovative boats built on bicycles, proudly announces its return to the Castleberry Hill Historic District on Sept. 30 from noon to 7 p.m.
Attendees are invited to participate or watch the Urban Regatta race where two-wheeled sailing machines will compete in a race through the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. There will also be an exciting lineup of activities, including art shows, a Bike-Boat show and contest, food and drinks from local restaurants, bars and breweries; and a kids version of the race for up-and-coming sailors.
“We started the Urban Regatta as a way to show off the amazing community of people that live, work and play in downtown Atlanta, and to support those who are making a difference by helping out the youth of our neighborhoods," said Josh Calvin, Urban Regatta Founder and Admiral. "In Castleberry, we love the Arts and a good party, so we decided to put them together and it was so fun that we decided to invite the whole city over. We'd like to see this event grow and become a great downtown tradition like the old Chattahoochee River Raft Race, but much, much safer, with a positive impact on the environment and with slightly less drinking."
The Urban Regatta Festival features Artist's Markets, gallery tours and pop-up art events with a variety of art from local artists. The Urban Regatta will also present a Digital Scavenger Hunt, an interactive adventure that guides participants through Castleberry Hill. Each location will have one-of-a-kind buoys designed by local artists that will be auctioned off at the end of the day, with proceeds going to the two partner 501(C)(3) charities, STEAMsport Inc. and Bearings Bike Works.
STEAMsport is a non-profit organization with the mission of providing science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) exposure, engagement and education to youth living in underserved communities in a fun and competitive environment. Bearings Bike Works utilizes bikes to help youth develop the skills necessary to successfully transition into adulthood and the workforce.
The Urban Regatta is presented by Bottle Rocket Fine Food and Beverage, Morrison Healthcare, Mount Gay Rum, Bookstore Gallery and CBD, Atlantucky Brewing, Wild Leap Brewing Co., Firemaker Brewery, Atlanta Pro Bikes, City of Ink/Peters St Station/Old Rabbit Gallery, Fani Designs, No Mas Cantina, Smokey Stallion BBQ, Frost Bistro, Off the Hook Barber Shop, My Friends Bottle Shop, FellaShip, Match, Kenny"s Tees, CastleHill Recording Studio and Canteen Canned Cocktails.
Urban Regatta #BikeBoatBuild Tutorial
