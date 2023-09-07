Azenta To Participate In The Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA ) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in

Burlington, MA, with operations in

North America,

Europe

and

Asia. For more information, please visit

.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

[email protected]

SOURCE Azenta