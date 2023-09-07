Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes For Invesco Closed-End Funds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InveAdvisers, Inc., a subsidiary of InveLtd. (NYSE: IVZ ), announced today portfolio management changes for the following Inveclosed-end funds (the "Funds"): InveHigh Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE: IHIT )

InveHigh Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: IHTA ) Effective immediately, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds:

Kevin Collins, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Inveand/or its affiliates since 2007.

Brian Norris, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Inveand/or its affiliates since 2001. Dan Saylor, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Inveand/or its affiliates since 2010. The year in which each Portfolio Manager became jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Funds is set forth below:



IHIT IHTA Kevin Collins 2016 2017 Brian Norris 2016 2017 Dan Saylor 2016 2017

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the InveFunds, including the Funds.

About InveLtd.

InveLtd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invemanaged $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit .

InveDistributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for InveLtd.'s retail products. InveAdvisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of InveLtd.

Note:

There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l

NOT FDIC INSURED

l

NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK

|

MAY LOSE VALUE

|

NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Media Relations Contact: Jeaneen Terrio, [email protected] , 212-278-9205

SOURCE InveLtd.