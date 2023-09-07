A press release with third quarter financial results will be issued at approximately

4:10 PM Eastern time

on Thursday, October 26, 2023.



Participants can join thenference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter thede 3311473. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter thede 3311473.

The call will also be webcast live from thepany's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle

and registration is available at . An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classicallyoked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificiallors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,250 restaurants as of June 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurantpany of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is rgnized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admiredpanies and Time Magazine's Most Influentialpanies. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food intry. Chipotle ismitted to making its food more accessible to everyone whilentinuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and tainable iness practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE .

