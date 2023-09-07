Liqtech To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences In September 2023



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-13, 2023: Management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website

here

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference BIG7, September 14, 2023 : Management will host one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Attending investors interested in meeting with Liqtech's management during these conferences can contact the IR team at [email protected] . Investors interested in learning more about these events can also contact their H.C. Wainwright or Lake Street representative.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the varidisclosures made byin the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.