Klx Energy Services To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE ) today announced that executive management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held in New York City on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
In addition to hosting one-on-one meetings with investors, KLX management will also be conducting an investor presentation on September 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast and can be accessed by visiting the "Upcoming Events" section of the Company's website at . For those that cannot listen to the event live, a replay will be available on the website following the presentation.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical technologically differentiated oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at .
|
Contacts:
|
KLX Energy Services
|
|
Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
|
|
(832) 930-8066
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
|
|
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
|
|
(713) 529-6600
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
