Voyager Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The stock option award to two employees provides for the purchase of an aggregate of 90,000 shares of Voyager's common stock, and the restricted stock unit award to such employees will represent 45,000 shares of Voyager's common stock. The stock option award to the third employee provides for the purchase of an aggregate of 44,000 shares of Voyager's common stock, and the restricted stock unit award to such employee will represent 22,000 shares of Voyager's common stock. Each stock option has a ten-year term. The stock option awards to the two employees have an exercise price of $9.26 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Voyager's common stock on September 5, 2023, the effective date of grant. The stock option to the third employee has an exercise price of $9.39 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Voyager's common stock on September 6, 2023, the effective date of grant. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the effective date of grant and 75% of the shares underlying the stock option vesting in 36 equal monthly installments following the first anniversary of the effective date of grant. Each restricted stock unit award vests annually in equal installments over three years, beginning on the first anniversary of the effective date of grant. Vesting of each employee's equity awards is subject to such employee's continued employment with Voyager. Each equity award is also subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement.

Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology. The potential of both disciplines has been constrained by delivery challenges; Voyager is leveraging cutting-edge expertise in capsid discovery and deep neuropharmacology capabilities to address these constraints. Voyager's TRACERTM AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., as well as multiple programs in Voyager's own pipeline. Voyager's pipeline includes wholly owned and collaborative preclinical programs in Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and other diseases of the central nervsystem, with a foon validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology. For more information, visit .

