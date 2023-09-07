Genelux Corporation To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

The Company will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with Genelux management can register to attend the conference virtually or contact .

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company's most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination with platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared to platinum-doublet + bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around the Company's proprietary CHOICETM platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia viimmunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit and followon Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn .

